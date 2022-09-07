Fortress Lending Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $109,287.79 (FTS)

Fortress Lending (FTS) traded down 24.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on September 7th. Fortress Lending has a total market cap of $109,287.79 and $41,307.00 worth of Fortress Lending was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Fortress Lending coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0210 or 0.00000068 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Fortress Lending has traded 60.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005336 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 49.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $157.77 or 0.00798951 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001721 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002468 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.43 or 0.00882713 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00016441 BTC.

Fortress Lending Coin Profile

Fortress Lending’s official Twitter account is @Jetfuelfinance.

Fortress Lending Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fortress Lending directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fortress Lending should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fortress Lending using one of the exchanges listed above.

