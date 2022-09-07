Fortress Lending Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $109,287.79 (FTS)

Fortress Lending (FTS) traded down 24.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on September 7th. Fortress Lending has a total market cap of $109,287.79 and $41,307.00 worth of Fortress Lending was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Fortress Lending coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0210 or 0.00000068 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Fortress Lending has traded 60.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005336 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 49.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $157.77 or 0.00798951 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001721 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002468 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.43 or 0.00882713 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00016441 BTC.
Fortress Lending Coin Profile
Fortress Lending’s official Twitter account is @Jetfuelfinance.
Fortress Lending Coin Trading
