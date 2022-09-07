Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors (NYSE:FTAI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors (NYSE:FTAI – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $29.50 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $30.63.

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE FTAI opened at $17.51 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of -6.06 and a beta of 1.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $19.00 and a 200 day moving average of $21.15. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors has a one year low of $15.85 and a one year high of $30.18.

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors Announces Dividend

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors ( NYSE:FTAI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $177.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.93 million. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors had a negative return on equity of 10.76% and a negative net margin of 42.80%. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors’s revenue was up 83.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.38) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.54%. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -46.81%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in the 1st quarter valued at about $96,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 600.0% in the 2nd quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in the 4th quarter valued at about $216,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 10,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 1,430 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.11% of the company’s stock.

About Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC owns and acquires infrastructure and related equipment for the transportation of goods and people in Africa, Asia, Europe, North America, and South America. It operates through three segments: Aviation Leasing, Jefferson Terminal, and Ports and Terminals.

