Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on FBHS. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $102.00 to $89.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Fortune Brands Home & Security to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $76.00 to $66.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $115.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. They set a buy rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $90.29.

Get Fortune Brands Home & Security alerts:

Fortune Brands Home & Security Trading Down 1.2 %

FBHS opened at $59.84 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $65.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 2.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.74 billion, a PE ratio of 10.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.57. Fortune Brands Home & Security has a one year low of $56.86 and a one year high of $109.23.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Dividend Announcement

Fortune Brands Home & Security ( NYSE:FBHS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a return on equity of 26.19% and a net margin of 9.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.56 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Fortune Brands Home & Security will post 6.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 26th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 25th. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.25%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fortune Brands Home & Security

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 128.1% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 463 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC increased its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 49.8% in the first quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 478 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. CKW Financial Group purchased a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.46% of the company’s stock.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Plumbing, Outdoors & Security, and Cabinets. The Plumbing segment manufactures, assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, and Shaws brands in the United States, China, Canada, Mexico, Southeast Asia, Europe, and South America directly through its own sales force, as well as through independent manufacturers' representatives to wholesalers, home centers, mass merchandisers, and industrial distributors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fortune Brands Home & Security Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortune Brands Home & Security and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.