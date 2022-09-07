Franklin (FLY) Trading 976.1% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Franklin (FLY) traded up 639.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 7th. One Franklin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0039 or 0.00000020 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Franklin has a market cap of $753,124.49 and $109.26 million worth of Franklin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Franklin has traded 976.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Franklin Coin Profile

FLY is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Franklin’s total supply is 1,700,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 191,823,908 coins. Franklin’s official Twitter account is @FrankLinYield.

Franklin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “FlyCoin was created with the msission of promoting a scam-free and integrity-driven crypto community. FLY providing simple and fast transactions across the world. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Franklin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Franklin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Franklin using one of the exchanges listed above.

