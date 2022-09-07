Franklin Municipal Green Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLMB) Shares Bought by Cetera Advisor Networks LLC

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in Franklin Municipal Green Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLMB – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,399 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,889 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC owned 0.59% of Franklin Municipal Green Bond ETF worth $660,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Separately, Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Franklin Municipal Green Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $953,000.

Franklin Municipal Green Bond ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA FLMB opened at $23.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.36. Franklin Municipal Green Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $22.95 and a twelve month high of $27.35.

