Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Acquires New Holdings in Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS)

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS – Get Rating) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 20,666 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $186,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Vipshop by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,763,741 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,015,000 after buying an additional 64,431 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP raised its stake in Vipshop by 25.9% in the fourth quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 1,515,986 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,734,000 after buying an additional 311,866 shares during the last quarter. Leo Brokerage LLC purchased a new stake in Vipshop in the first quarter valued at about $91,000. Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new stake in Vipshop in the first quarter valued at about $2,617,000. Finally, GAM Holding AG raised its stake in Vipshop by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 316,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,654,000 after buying an additional 62,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.29% of the company’s stock.

Vipshop stock opened at $9.81 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.81 and a beta of 0.37. Vipshop Holdings Limited has a 52 week low of $5.75 and a 52 week high of $16.36. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.18.

Vipshop ( NYSE:VIPS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 19th. The technology company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $24.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.02 billion. Vipshop had a return on equity of 15.09% and a net margin of 4.05%. Vipshop’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Vipshop Holdings Limited will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Vipshop from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Vipshop from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $10.30 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Vipshop from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $7.80 to $10.90 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Vipshop presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.48.

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates online platforms for various brands in the People's Republic of China. It operates in Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, and Others segments. The company offers women's apparel, such as casual wear, jeans, dresses, outerwear, lingerie, pajamas, and maternity clothes; men's apparel comprising casual and smart-casual T-shirts, polo shirts, jackets, pants, and underwear; and skin care and cosmetic products, including cleansers, lotions, face and body creams, face masks, sunscreen, foundations, lipsticks, eye shadows, and other cosmetics-related items.

