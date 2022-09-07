Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Grows Position in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC)

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC – Get Rating) by 239.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 51,023 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,973 shares during the quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. were worth $198,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 61,118 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 8,467 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. in the fourth quarter worth approximately $504,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 72,717.8% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 364,089 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,307,000 after purchasing an additional 363,589 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. in the fourth quarter worth approximately $360,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 155.0% during the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 697,655 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,505,000 after acquiring an additional 424,078 shares during the last quarter. 3.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE TKC opened at $3.14 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.57 and a 200 day moving average of $3.12. The company has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 0.56. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. has a one year low of $2.33 and a one year high of $4.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.74.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 27th were given a dividend of $0.0826 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 26th. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.52%. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S.’s payout ratio is currently 11.11%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TKC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from 22.10 to 22.55 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. StockNews.com raised Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.55.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. provides digital services in Turkey, Ukraine, Belarus, Northern Cyprus, Germany, and the Netherlands. It operates through Turkcell Turkey, Turkcell International, and Techfin segments. It offers work contact services consisting of mobile communications, fixed business internet and business phone, and customer loyalty and programs.

