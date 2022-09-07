Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Has $74,000 Stake in Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBDO)

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBDO – Get Rating) by 47.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,295 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,213 shares during the quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in Banco Bradesco were worth $74,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its stake in Banco Bradesco by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 21,911 shares of the bank’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 4,561 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

Banco Bradesco Price Performance

Shares of Banco Bradesco stock opened at $2.98 on Wednesday. Banco Bradesco S.A. has a twelve month low of $2.45 and a twelve month high of $3.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.20 and a beta of 1.09.

Banco Bradesco Announces Dividend

Banco Bradesco ( NYSE:BBDO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The bank reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter. Banco Bradesco had a net margin of 16.85% and a return on equity of 18.00%. The firm had revenue of $9.79 billion for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be issued a $0.0032 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 2nd. Banco Bradesco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.25%.

Banco Bradesco Profile

Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through two segment, Banking and Insurance. It provides current, savings, click, and salary accounts; real estate credit, vehicle financing, payroll loans, mortgage loans, microcredit, leasing, and personal and installment credit; debit and business cards; financial and security services; consortium products; auto, personal accident, dental, travel, and life insurance; investment products; pension products; real estate and vehicle auctions; cash management, and foreign trade and exchange services; capitalization bonds; and internet banking services.

