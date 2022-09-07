Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Invests $29,000 in Bionano Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNGO)

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Bionano Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNGO – Get Rating) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 11,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BNGO. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Bionano Genomics by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,837,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,482,000 after buying an additional 85,802 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Bionano Genomics by 704.9% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 918,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,745,000 after buying an additional 804,180 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Bionano Genomics by 11.3% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 683,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,764,000 after buying an additional 69,600 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in Bionano Genomics by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 518,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,549,000 after buying an additional 148,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Bionano Genomics by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 423,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,266,000 after buying an additional 35,403 shares in the last quarter. 28.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Yvonne Linney sold 20,000 shares of Bionano Genomics stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.62, for a total value of $72,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BNGO opened at $2.25 on Wednesday. Bionano Genomics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.16 and a 52 week high of $6.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 7.01 and a current ratio of 7.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.97.

Bionano Genomics (NASDAQ:BNGO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.01). Bionano Genomics had a negative net margin of 453.68% and a negative return on equity of 33.21%. The business had revenue of $6.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.20 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Bionano Genomics, Inc. will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Bionano Genomics in a research report on Monday, July 18th.

Bionano Genomics, Inc provides genome analysis software solutions. It offers Saphyr, a sample-to-result solution for structural variation analysis by optical genome mapping for genome analysis and understanding of genetic variation and function; Saphyr instrument, a single-molecule imager; Saphyr Chip, a consumable that packages the nanochannel arrays for DNA linearization; and Bionano Prep Kits and DNA labeling kits, which provide the reagents and protocols for extracting and labeling ultra-high molecular weight.

