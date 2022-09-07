Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Invests $93,000 in Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD)

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 19,966 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $93,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BBD. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Banco Bradesco by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. now owns 79,912,698 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $273,301,000 after purchasing an additional 5,093,500 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Banco Bradesco by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 50,258,179 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $233,198,000 after purchasing an additional 9,873,053 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its stake in Banco Bradesco by 216.8% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 26,069,330 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $87,353,000 after acquiring an additional 17,840,816 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd raised its stake in Banco Bradesco by 74.6% during the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 10,249,666 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,559,000 after acquiring an additional 4,378,990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in Banco Bradesco by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 8,647,723 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,575,000 after acquiring an additional 852,624 shares during the last quarter. 2.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Grupo Santander downgraded Banco Bradesco from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th.

BBD opened at $3.66 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The company has a market cap of $39.01 billion, a PE ratio of 8.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.92. Banco Bradesco S.A. has a 52 week low of $2.93 and a 52 week high of $4.32.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.0035 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 2nd. Banco Bradesco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.25%.

Banco Bradesco SA engages in the provision of financial and insurance services. It operates through Banking, and Insurance segments. The Banking segment includes banking activities. The Insurance segment covers auto, health, life, accident and property insurance, and pension plans aw well as capitalization bonds.

