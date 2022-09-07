Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Makes New Investment in Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CD)

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CD – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 21,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $136,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in Chindata Group by 48.6% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 8,683,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,224,000 after purchasing an additional 2,838,453 shares during the period. Sylebra Capital Ltd boosted its holdings in Chindata Group by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 7,778,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,260,000 after buying an additional 573,364 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Chindata Group by 713.0% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,103,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,630,000 after buying an additional 4,475,542 shares during the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Chindata Group by 21.7% during the first quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 5,080,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,109,000 after buying an additional 904,914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Chindata Group by 53.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,538,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,042,000 after buying an additional 882,536 shares during the last quarter. 22.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chindata Group alerts:

Chindata Group Price Performance

Shares of CD opened at $7.77 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.63. Chindata Group Holdings Limited has a 1 year low of $3.75 and a 1 year high of $13.37. The stock has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.32 and a beta of 0.84.

Chindata Group Profile

Chindata Group Holdings Limited provides carrier-neutral hyper scale data center solutions in China, India, Malaysia, and Southeast Asia. It offers artificial intelligence, cloud computing, smart cities and homes, online entertainment, and other on-demand services. The company also provides internet data center colocation and rental services; and technical and consulting services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chindata Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chindata Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.