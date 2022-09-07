Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Makes New Investment in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 3,519 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Fortive by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,609,420 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $122,777,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Fortive by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 114,785 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,747,000 after acquiring an additional 1,898 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its holdings in shares of Fortive by 62.5% in the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 26,697 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,029,000 after purchasing an additional 10,265 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in shares of Fortive during the fourth quarter valued at about $618,000. Finally, Aviva PLC boosted its holdings in Fortive by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 102,454 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,816,000 after purchasing an additional 3,035 shares during the last quarter. 94.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on FTV shares. Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of Fortive from $84.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Fortive from $69.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Fortive from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Barclays increased their price objective on Fortive to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Fortive from $81.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.64.

Shares of FTV opened at $63.07 on Wednesday. Fortive Co. has a 1-year low of $52.47 and a 1-year high of $79.87. The company has a market capitalization of $22.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.28.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.06. Fortive had a net margin of 11.86% and a return on equity of 11.25%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Fortive Co. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.56%.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Intelligent Operating Solutions segment offers connected reliability tools; environment, health, safety, and quality enterprise software products; facility and asset lifecycle software; pre-construction planning and construction procurement solutions; ruggedized professional test tools; electric, pressure, and temperature calibration tools; and portable gas detection tools for a range of vertical end markets including manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and others.

