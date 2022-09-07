Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Makes New Investment in Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB)

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 21,851 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $125,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fulton Bank N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Itaú Unibanco during the first quarter worth $103,000. TCW Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Itaú Unibanco in the 1st quarter worth about $1,535,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,256,480 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,015,000 after acquiring an additional 903,762 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 64.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 48,453 shares of the bank’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 18,942 shares during the period. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 49.5% in the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 335,597 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,916,000 after acquiring an additional 111,168 shares during the period. 3.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ITUB stock opened at $5.06 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $3.60 and a fifty-two week high of $5.89. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.94. The stock has a market cap of $49.59 billion, a PE ratio of 9.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.81.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 22nd will be issued a $0.045 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 19th. Itaú Unibanco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.77%.

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA offers a range of financial products and services to individuals and corporate customers in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market and Corporation. It offers various deposit products, as well as loans and credit cards; investment and commercial banking services; real estate lending services; financing and investment services; and leasing and foreign exchange services.

