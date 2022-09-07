Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Makes New Investment in Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD)

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 11,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $155,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Robinhood Markets by 29.2% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Robinhood Markets by 2.2% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 50,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $686,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Robinhood Markets by 60.0% in the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Robinhood Markets by 11.5% in the first quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 18,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 1,952 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.95% of the company’s stock.

In other Robinhood Markets news, CFO Jason Warnick sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total transaction of $180,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 426,730 shares in the company, valued at $3,840,570. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Daniel Martin Gallagher, Jr. sold 27,181 shares of Robinhood Markets stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.11, for a total transaction of $274,799.91. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 211,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,138,942.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Jason Warnick sold 20,000 shares of Robinhood Markets stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total value of $180,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 426,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,840,570. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 413,457 shares of company stock worth $3,998,612.

Robinhood Markets stock opened at $9.57 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.28. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.81 and a 12-month high of $47.84.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $318.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $351.65 million. Robinhood Markets had a negative return on equity of 27.59% and a negative net margin of 221.99%. Equities research analysts forecast that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post -1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HOOD has been the subject of several research reports. Atlantic Securities increased their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Robinhood Markets from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Robinhood Markets from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $11.50 to $9.50 in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Robinhood Markets currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.75.

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company also offers various learning and education solutions comprise Snacks, a digest of business news stories; Learn, which is a collection of approximately articles, including guides, feature tutorials, and financial dictionary; Newsfeeds that offer access to free premium news from various sites, such as Barron's, Reuters, and The Wall Street Journal; lists and alerts, which allow users to create custom watchlists and alerts to monitor securities, ETFs, and cryptocurrencies, as well as cash management services; and offers First trade recommendations to all new customers who have yet to place a trade.

