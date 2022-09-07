Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Purchases New Position in LG Display Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LPL)

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LG Display Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LPL – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 21,471 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $177,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LPL. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in LG Display by 111.1% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 3,291 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,732 shares during the last quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of LG Display in the 1st quarter worth approximately $85,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of LG Display in the 1st quarter worth approximately $123,000. Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new position in shares of LG Display in the 1st quarter worth approximately $137,000. Finally, Balentine LLC lifted its position in shares of LG Display by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 30,070 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 3,454 shares during the period. 2.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get LG Display alerts:

LG Display Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE LPL opened at $5.75 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.55 and a beta of 1.29. LG Display Co., Ltd. has a 52-week low of $5.42 and a 52-week high of $10.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.80.

LG Display Company Profile

LG Display Co, Ltd. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of thin-film transistor liquid crystal display (TFT-LCD) and organic light emitting diode (OLED) technology-based display panels. Its TFT-LCD and OLED technology-based display panels are primarily used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablet computers, mobile devices, and automotive displays.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LG Display Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for LG Display Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LG Display and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.