Frenchie Network (FREN) Trading Down 2.6% Over Last 7 Days

Frenchie Network (FREN) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on September 7th. One Frenchie Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Frenchie Network has a market cap of $117,152.00 and $8,835.00 worth of Frenchie Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Frenchie Network has traded down 2.6% against the dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005336 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 49.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $157.77 or 0.00798951 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001721 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002468 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.43 or 0.00882713 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00016441 BTC.
Frenchie Network Profile
Frenchie Network’s official Twitter account is @FrenchieToken.
Buying and Selling Frenchie Network
