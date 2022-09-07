Friendz Trading 3.6% Lower Over Last Week (FDZ)

Friendz (FDZ) traded 2.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 7th. In the last seven days, Friendz has traded down 3.6% against the US dollar. Friendz has a total market cap of $197,824.75 and approximately $52,976.00 worth of Friendz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Friendz coin can now be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Friendz

FDZ is a coin. It launched on January 24th, 2018. Friendz’s total supply is 1,129,842,156 coins and its circulating supply is 516,152,388 coins. Friendz’s official Twitter account is @Friendz_ICO and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Friendz is friendz.io. The Reddit community for Friendz is /r/FriendzICO.

Friendz Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Friendz is a digital marketing company whose main goal is to connect brands to their target audience, taking advantage of the most powerful marketing tool ever, “word of mouth”. The company is present in the market since 2016 and is planning to integrate the platform with blockchain to decentralize the digital advertising system, making possible to enhance trust towards users and client companies and to increase the products and services offered. Friendz token (FDZ) is an ERC-20 token that will serve as the utility token. “

