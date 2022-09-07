Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $37.22.

FYBR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Frontier Communications Parent from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Frontier Communications Parent from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th.

NASDAQ FYBR opened at $25.94 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.29 and a beta of 0.83. Frontier Communications Parent has a 52 week low of $21.93 and a 52 week high of $35.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.98.

Frontier Communications Parent ( NASDAQ:FYBR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. Frontier Communications Parent had a net margin of 7.98% and a return on equity of 10.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Frontier Communications Parent will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Frontier Communications Parent in the first quarter worth about $35,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Frontier Communications Parent in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Frontier Communications Parent in the first quarter worth about $43,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Frontier Communications Parent by 2,698.5% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional bought a new position in Frontier Communications Parent in the second quarter worth about $52,000. 95.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides communications services for consumer and business customers in 25 states in the United States. It offers data and Internet, voice, video, and other services. The company was formerly known as Frontier Communications Corporation and changed its name to Frontier Communications Parent, Inc in April 2021.

