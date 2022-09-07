FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – March (NYSEARCA:DMAR) Shares Down 0.2%

Shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – March (NYSEARCA:DMAR – Get Rating) were down 0.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $30.21 and last traded at $30.23. Approximately 7,549 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 48,713 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.29.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – March Stock Down 0.2 %

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $30.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.04.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – March in the second quarter valued at about $330,000. Triumph Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – March by 6.6% in the second quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 16,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – March in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – March by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 21,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,000 after buying an additional 4,112 shares during the last quarter.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF - March Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF - March and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.