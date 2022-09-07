Function X (FX) Reaches Market Cap of $104.20 Million

Function X (FX) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 7th. During the last week, Function X has traded up 0.1% against the US dollar. One Function X coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.26 or 0.00001324 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Function X has a total market cap of $104.20 million and $903,837.00 worth of Function X was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Unitech (UTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,214.14 or 0.99712218 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.39 or 0.00064292 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005201 BTC.

Paycoin (PCI) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001617 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001738 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.87 or 0.00025268 BTC.

YES WORLD (YES) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000055 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005191 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 15% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001381 BTC.

Function X Profile

Function X is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 4th, 2016. Function X’s total supply is 408,520,357 coins. Function X’s official Twitter account is @Fcoin2 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Function X is medium.com/functionx. The official website for Function X is functionx.io.

Function X Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “FCoin is a Scrypt cryptocurrency. It employs a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake consensus prtocol and 10 minute block times. The total suppy for FX is 987600000 with a 15% premine. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Function X directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Function X should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Function X using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

