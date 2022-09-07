Fundamenta (FMTA) Hits 1-Day Volume of $145.00

Fundamenta (FMTA) traded 4.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 7th. During the last week, Fundamenta has traded down 29.9% against the U.S. dollar. Fundamenta has a market cap of $20,970.09 and $145.00 worth of Fundamenta was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Fundamenta coin can currently be bought for $0.0077 or 0.00000040 BTC on major exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 1,022% against the dollar and now trades at $648.73 or 0.03374232 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005202 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001728 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002460 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.47 or 0.00860673 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.24 or 0.00016837 BTC.
Fundamenta Profile
Fundamenta’s total supply is 17,991,486 coins and its circulating supply is 2,721,370 coins. The official website for Fundamenta is fundamenta.network. Fundamenta’s official Twitter account is @FundamentaToken. The Reddit community for Fundamenta is https://reddit.com/r/FMTA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
