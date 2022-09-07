Fusion Fuel Green (HTOO) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Fusion Fuel Green (NASDAQ:HTOO – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, September 8th. Analysts expect Fusion Fuel Green to post earnings of ($0.35) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Fusion Fuel Green Price Performance

HTOO stock opened at $6.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.67. Fusion Fuel Green has a 1-year low of $4.48 and a 1-year high of $13.98.

Get Fusion Fuel Green alerts:

Institutional Trading of Fusion Fuel Green

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Fusion Fuel Green stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Fusion Fuel Green PLC (NASDAQ:HTOO – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 21,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.20% of Fusion Fuel Green at the end of the most recent reporting period. 35.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fusion Fuel Green Company Profile

Fusion Fuel Green PLC focuses on the production of hydrogen in Portugal, Southern Europe, and Morocco. The company intends to provide hydrogen generators to clients that operate their own green hydrogen plants; green hydrogen as an output from green hydrogen plants; and operational and monitoring services of green hydrogen plants using fusion fuel hydrogen generators.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fusion Fuel Green Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fusion Fuel Green and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.