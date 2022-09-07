Fusion Price Down 8% Over Last Week (FSN)

Fusion (FSN) traded 3.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 7th. In the last week, Fusion has traded 8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Fusion has a total market cap of $13.96 million and approximately $1.34 million worth of Fusion was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Fusion coin can now be bought for about $0.19 or 0.00000992 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,386.73 or 0.99954615 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Save and Gain (SANDG) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

United Bitcoin (UBTC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Super Bitcoin (SBTC) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00003003 BTC.

Fusion Coin Profile

Fusion (CRYPTO:FSN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 31st, 2018. Fusion’s total supply is 70,354,039 coins and its circulating supply is 72,574,943 coins. The official website for Fusion is fusion.org. Fusion’s official Twitter account is @FusionFSN and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Fusion is /r/FusionFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Fusion is medium.com/@fusionprotocol.

Fusion Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Fusion is an ERC-20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain. The FSN token is an essential component of all the tools available in the Fusion ecosystem. FSN tokens enable access to the entire suite of features and financial transactions on the network. The Fusion MainNet went live on June 2019, in the short/medium term Fusion tokens will exist in various states to maximize access to liquidity and to provide flexibility for token holders. Token holders can seamlessly swap between native MainNet FSN, ERC20 FSN and later BEP2 FSN using Fusion’s Token Swap mechanism and Asset Gateway. Importantly, the total supply of FSN tokens will remain constant. FSN explorer “

