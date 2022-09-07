FUZE Token Trading Up 5.2% Over Last 7 Days (FUZE)

FUZE Token (FUZE) traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 7th. FUZE Token has a market capitalization of $9,898.37 and approximately $28,442.00 worth of FUZE Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, FUZE Token has traded up 5.2% against the US dollar. One FUZE Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $13.21 or 0.00068000 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005149 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 49.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $157.77 or 0.00798951 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001730 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002450 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.43 or 0.00851708 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00015909 BTC.
FUZE Token Coin Profile
FUZE Token’s total supply is 749 coins. The official message board for FUZE Token is medium.com/@fuzetoken. FUZE Token’s official website is fuzetoken.net. The Reddit community for FUZE Token is https://reddit.com/r/FUZE_Token. FUZE Token’s official Twitter account is @TokenFuze and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling FUZE Token
