FY2022 Earnings Estimate for BOC Hong Kong (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:BHKLY) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

BOC Hong Kong (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:BHKLY – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of BOC Hong Kong in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, September 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wong now anticipates that the company will earn $6.81 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $6.84. The consensus estimate for BOC Hong Kong’s current full-year earnings is $6.81 per share.

BOC Hong Kong Stock Performance

BHKLY opened at $67.52 on Monday. BOC Hong Kong has a one year low of $57.47 and a one year high of $84.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.41.

BOC Hong Kong Cuts Dividend

About BOC Hong Kong

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 4th were issued a $1.721 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 3.62%.

BOC Hong Kong (Holdings) Limited, an investment holding company, provides banking and related financial services to corporate and individual customers in Hong Kong, China, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Personal Banking, Corporate Banking, Treasury, and Insurance. It offers savings, current, and time deposit accounts; mortgage plans; payrolls, corporate deposits, and E-cheques services.

