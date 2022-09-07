FY2022 Earnings Estimate for BOC Hong Kong (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:BHKLY) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

BOC Hong Kong (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:BHKLY – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of BOC Hong Kong in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, September 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wong now anticipates that the company will earn $6.81 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $6.84. The consensus estimate for BOC Hong Kong’s current full-year earnings is $6.81 per share.
BOC Hong Kong Stock Performance
BHKLY opened at $67.52 on Monday. BOC Hong Kong has a one year low of $57.47 and a one year high of $84.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.41.
BOC Hong Kong Cuts Dividend
About BOC Hong Kong
BOC Hong Kong (Holdings) Limited, an investment holding company, provides banking and related financial services to corporate and individual customers in Hong Kong, China, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Personal Banking, Corporate Banking, Treasury, and Insurance. It offers savings, current, and time deposit accounts; mortgage plans; payrolls, corporate deposits, and E-cheques services.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on BOC Hong Kong (BHKLY)
- It Could Be a September to Remember for These 3 Stocks
- Can Roblox Reverse its Falling Bookings Amid Rising Engagements
- Peak Inflation Sets the Bottom for Brinker International Stock
- Broadcom Bounces From Institutional Bottom
- Is Autozone A Buy Before Earnings Are Released?
Receive News & Ratings for BOC Hong Kong Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BOC Hong Kong and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.