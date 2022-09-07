FY2022 Earnings Estimate for Laurentian Bank of Canada Issued By Cormark (TSE:LB)

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB – Get Rating) – Cormark decreased their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, September 1st. Cormark analyst L. Persaud now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $5.19 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $5.40. The consensus estimate for Laurentian Bank of Canada’s current full-year earnings is $5.08 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Laurentian Bank of Canada’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.30 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on LB. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$50.00 to C$43.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada to C$39.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$52.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$43.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a C$40.00 price target on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$43.50.

Laurentian Bank of Canada stock opened at C$34.18 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$40.57 and its 200-day moving average price is C$40.74. Laurentian Bank of Canada has a twelve month low of C$33.83 and a twelve month high of C$45.29. The company has a market cap of C$1.48 billion and a PE ratio of 23.90.

Laurentian Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services to personal, business, and institutional customers in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Capital Markets. The company offers notice, demand, and term deposits; commercial, residential mortgage, and personal loans; real estate, and equipment and inventory financing; and credit life and disability insurance products.

