FY2022 Earnings Estimate for Laurentian Bank of Canada Issued By Cormark (TSE:LB)

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB – Get Rating) – Cormark decreased their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, September 1st. Cormark analyst L. Persaud now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $5.19 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $5.40. The consensus estimate for Laurentian Bank of Canada’s current full-year earnings is $5.08 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Laurentian Bank of Canada’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.30 EPS.
A number of other research firms have also recently commented on LB. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$50.00 to C$43.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada to C$39.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$52.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$43.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a C$40.00 price target on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$43.50.
Laurentian Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services to personal, business, and institutional customers in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Capital Markets. The company offers notice, demand, and term deposits; commercial, residential mortgage, and personal loans; real estate, and equipment and inventory financing; and credit life and disability insurance products.
