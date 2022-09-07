FY2022 Earnings Estimate for Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI) Issued By KeyCorp

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp dropped their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Maravai LifeSciences in a note issued to investors on Monday, September 5th. KeyCorp analyst P. Knight now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.68 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.70. The consensus estimate for Maravai LifeSciences’ current full-year earnings is $1.75 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Maravai LifeSciences’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.31 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.75 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $44.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Maravai LifeSciences from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $49.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Maravai LifeSciences in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock.

Maravai LifeSciences Stock Down 1.3 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

NASDAQ MRVI opened at $20.60 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 6.75 and a quick ratio of 6.21. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.16. Maravai LifeSciences has a 12 month low of $20.11 and a 12 month high of $61.02. The company has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 0.72.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRVI. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Maravai LifeSciences by 67.7% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 10,208 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Maravai LifeSciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Maravai LifeSciences by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 486,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,402,000 after purchasing an additional 18,840 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Maravai LifeSciences by 98.6% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 215,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,044,000 after purchasing an additional 107,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in Maravai LifeSciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $468,000. 51.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Maravai LifeSciences Company Profile

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

