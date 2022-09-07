FY2022 Earnings Estimate for VNET Group, Inc. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:VNET)

VNET Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2022 earnings estimates for VNET Group in a research note issued on Wednesday, August 31st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst E. Lee now forecasts that the information technology services provider will post earnings per share of ($0.95) for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($0.62). The consensus estimate for VNET Group’s current full-year earnings is ($0.63) per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for VNET Group’s FY2023 earnings at ($0.57) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.07) EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.77 EPS.

Get VNET Group alerts:

VNET has been the topic of several other research reports. HSBC cut their price target on shares of VNET Group from $13.50 to $9.40 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of VNET Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $7.20 to $5.90 in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of VNET Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.50 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 25th.

VNET Group Stock Down 9.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ VNET opened at $4.49 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $654.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.48 and a beta of 0.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.28 and its 200 day moving average is $5.89. VNET Group has a 52 week low of $3.51 and a 52 week high of $22.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

VNET Group (NASDAQ:VNET – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The information technology services provider reported ($2.58) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($2.22). VNET Group had a negative return on equity of 1.89% and a negative net margin of 2.13%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On VNET Group

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VNET. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VNET Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $371,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its position in shares of VNET Group by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 329,049 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,971,000 after purchasing an additional 52,464 shares during the last quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of VNET Group by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP now owns 2,166,601 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $12,631,000 after purchasing an additional 426,613 shares during the last quarter. Collaborative Holdings Management LP increased its position in shares of VNET Group by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Collaborative Holdings Management LP now owns 670,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,050,000 after purchasing an additional 60,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of VNET Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $98,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.32% of the company’s stock.

About VNET Group

(Get Rating)

VNET Group, Inc, an investment holding company, provides hosting and related services in China. It offers managed hosting services consisting of managed retail services, such as colocation services that dedicate data center space to house customers' servers and networking equipment, as well as allow customers to lease partial or entire cabinets for their servers; server administration services; interconnectivity services that allow customers to connect their servers; value-added services, including hybrid IT, bare metal, firewall, server load balancing, data backup and recovery, data center management, server management, and backup server services; cloud services that allow customers to run applications over the internet using IT infrastructure; VPN Services that extend customers' private networks by setting up connections through the public internet.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for VNET Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VNET Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.