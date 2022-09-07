FY2022 Earnings Forecast for Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK) Issued By Seaport Res Ptn

Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Seaport Res Ptn upped their FY2022 earnings estimates for Chesapeake Energy in a research note issued on Wednesday, August 31st. Seaport Res Ptn analyst N. Pope now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $19.04 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $18.77. The consensus estimate for Chesapeake Energy’s current full-year earnings is $17.26 per share.

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $4.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.74 by $1.13. The company had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. Chesapeake Energy had a net margin of 18.53% and a return on equity of 35.01%.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on CHK. TheStreet raised shares of Chesapeake Energy from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $102.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $106.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Benchmark started coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $137.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $105.83.

CHK opened at $96.53 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.69. Chesapeake Energy has a 12 month low of $56.75 and a 12 month high of $105.55. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th were paid a dividend of $2.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 10.5%. Chesapeake Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.99%.

Chesapeake Energy announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, June 22nd that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 20.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, COO Joshua J. Viets acquired 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $75.19 per share, for a total transaction of $127,823.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 27,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,068,025.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, COO Joshua J. Viets purchased 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $75.19 per share, for a total transaction of $127,823.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 27,504 shares in the company, valued at $2,068,025.76. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Michael Wichterich purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $85.65 per share, for a total transaction of $171,300.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now owns 25,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,168,486.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 9,150 shares of company stock worth $752,048 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Prelude Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Chesapeake Energy by 100.2% in the 1st quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 10,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $871,000 after purchasing an additional 6,175,883 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Chesapeake Energy by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,196,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $974,127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,517,281 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Chesapeake Energy by 4,616.7% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,396,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,517,000 after purchasing an additional 1,367,131 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Chesapeake Energy by 1,578.4% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,243,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169,567 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Chesapeake Energy by 78.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,605,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,635,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148,717 shares during the period.

Chesapeake Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana; and the liquids-rich resource play in the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas.

