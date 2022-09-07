FY2022 Earnings Forecast for ContraFect Co. (NASDAQ:CFRX) Issued By Zacks Small Cap

ContraFect Co. (NASDAQ:CFRX – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Zacks Small Cap dropped their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of ContraFect in a note issued to investors on Thursday, September 1st. Zacks Small Cap analyst D. Bautz now forecasts that the biotechnology company will earn ($1.63) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($1.48). The consensus estimate for ContraFect’s current full-year earnings is ($1.34) per share.

CFRX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ContraFect in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink cut shares of ContraFect from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $1.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Maxim Group cut shares of ContraFect from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. WBB Securities upgraded shares of ContraFect to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $1.00 price target (down previously from $15.00) on shares of ContraFect in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ContraFect currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.50.

Shares of ContraFect stock opened at $0.24 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $9.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 0.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.14 and its 200 day moving average is $2.69. ContraFect has a 1 year low of $0.23 and a 1 year high of $4.54.

ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.17).

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in ContraFect by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 407,031 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after acquiring an additional 4,948 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in ContraFect by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 253,881 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $924,000 after acquiring an additional 5,328 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ContraFect by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,551,898 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,664,000 after purchasing an additional 11,064 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of ContraFect in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ContraFect in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 63.80% of the company’s stock.

ContraFect Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops therapeutic protein and antibody products for the treatment of life-threatening and drug-resistant infectious diseases in the United States. Its lead program includes Exebacase, a lysin, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of staphylococcus aureus bacteremia.

