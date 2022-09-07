FY2022 EPS Estimates for Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF) Increased by KeyCorp

Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF – Get Rating) – Analysts at KeyCorp upped their FY2022 EPS estimates for Greif in a report issued on Thursday, September 1st. KeyCorp analyst A. Josephson now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $8.00 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $7.66. The consensus estimate for Greif’s current full-year earnings is $8.02 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Greif’s FY2023 earnings at $6.40 EPS.

Greif (NYSE:GEF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. Greif had a net margin of 5.93% and a return on equity of 29.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.93 earnings per share.

Greif Price Performance

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on GEF. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Greif from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $79.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Greif from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Greif from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Greif in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Greif currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.20.

Shares of GEF opened at $66.60 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.93. Greif has a twelve month low of $53.65 and a twelve month high of $72.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a 50 day moving average of $67.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.92.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Greif

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Greif by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,973 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP lifted its position in Greif by 193.2% during the second quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 9,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $574,000 after buying an additional 6,062 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Greif by 13.5% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 674,487 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,440,000 after buying an additional 80,186 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in Greif by 50.7% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 29,472 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,838,000 after buying an additional 9,919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Greif by 50.5% during the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 67,442 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,207,000 after purchasing an additional 22,642 shares during the period. 47.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Greif

In other news, major shareholder Nicholas Joseph Petitti sold 2,985 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.19, for a total value of $206,532.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,285,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $158,163,704.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, major shareholder Nicholas Joseph Petitti sold 2,985 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.19, for a total transaction of $206,532.15. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,285,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $158,163,704.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Emkes sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.40, for a total transaction of $374,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,141,942.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 52,581 shares of company stock valued at $3,620,288. Insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

Greif Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is an increase from Greif’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. Greif’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.89%.

About Greif

Greif, Inc engages in the production and sale of industrial packaging products and services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Global Industrial Packaging; Paper Packaging & Services; and Land Management. The Global Industrial Packaging segment produces and sells industrial packaging products, including steel, fiber, and plastic drums; rigid and flexible intermediate bulk containers; closure systems for industrial packaging products; transit protection products; water bottles, and remanufactured and reconditioned industrial containers; and various services, such as container life cycle management, filling, logistics, warehousing, and other packaging services to chemicals, paints and pigments, food and beverage, petroleum, industrial coatings, agriculture, pharmaceuticals, mineral product, and other industries.

Further Reading

