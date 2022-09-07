FY2022 EPS Estimates for Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) Decreased by Oppenheimer

Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer decreased their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Hormel Foods in a note issued to investors on Thursday, September 1st. Oppenheimer analyst R. Parikh now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.82 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.87. The consensus estimate for Hormel Foods’ current full-year earnings is $1.82 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Hormel Foods’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.50 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.95 EPS.
Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 13.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share.
Hormel Foods Stock Performance
HRL stock opened at $46.55 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 2.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.62, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.12. Hormel Foods has a 1 year low of $40.48 and a 1 year high of $55.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $48.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.54.
Insider Activity
In other news, Director Christopher J. Policinski sold 2,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.27, for a total transaction of $97,629.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 85,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,944,702.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Hormel Foods during the second quarter worth about $639,000. CNB Bank purchased a new position in Hormel Foods in the 2nd quarter worth about $214,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Hormel Foods by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 958,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,402,000 after purchasing an additional 50,623 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Hormel Foods by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $863,000 after purchasing an additional 1,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Services Automobile Association purchased a new position in Hormel Foods in the 2nd quarter worth about $489,000. 39.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Hormel Foods
Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Hormel Foods (HRL)
- It Could Be a September to Remember for These 3 Stocks
- Can Roblox Reverse its Falling Bookings Amid Rising Engagements
- Peak Inflation Sets the Bottom for Brinker International Stock
- Broadcom Bounces From Institutional Bottom
- Is Autozone A Buy Before Earnings Are Released?
Receive News & Ratings for Hormel Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hormel Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.