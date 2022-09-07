FY2022 EPS Estimates for Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) Decreased by Oppenheimer

Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer decreased their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Hormel Foods in a note issued to investors on Thursday, September 1st. Oppenheimer analyst R. Parikh now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.82 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.87. The consensus estimate for Hormel Foods’ current full-year earnings is $1.82 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Hormel Foods’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.50 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.95 EPS.

Get Hormel Foods alerts:

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 13.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share.

Hormel Foods Stock Performance

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Stephens cut their target price on Hormel Foods to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Hormel Foods from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Hormel Foods to $44.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.67.

HRL stock opened at $46.55 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 2.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.62, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.12. Hormel Foods has a 1 year low of $40.48 and a 1 year high of $55.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $48.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.54.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Christopher J. Policinski sold 2,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.27, for a total transaction of $97,629.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 85,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,944,702.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Hormel Foods during the second quarter worth about $639,000. CNB Bank purchased a new position in Hormel Foods in the 2nd quarter worth about $214,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Hormel Foods by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 958,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,402,000 after purchasing an additional 50,623 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Hormel Foods by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $863,000 after purchasing an additional 1,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Services Automobile Association purchased a new position in Hormel Foods in the 2nd quarter worth about $489,000. 39.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hormel Foods

(Get Rating)

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hormel Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hormel Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.