FY2022 EPS Estimates for STERIS’ (TSE:STE) Raised by Analyst

STERIS’ (TSE:STE – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Cormark increased their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of STERIS’ in a research note issued to investors on Friday, September 2nd. Cormark analyst B. Watson now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.29 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.28. Cormark also issued estimates for STERIS’’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.36 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.41 EPS.

STERIS’ Stock Performance

STERIS’ (TSE:STE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.20 by C$0.34. The business had revenue of C$273.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$252.87 million.

STERIS’ Company Profile

STERIS’s MISSION IS TO HELP OUR CUSTOMERS CREATE A HEALTHIER AND SAFER WORLD by providing innovative healthcare and life science product and service solutions around the globe by providing innovative healthcare and life science product and service solutions around the globe.

