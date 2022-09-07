FY2023 Earnings Estimate for First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF) Issued By DA Davidson

First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF – Get Rating) – Research analysts at DA Davidson boosted their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of First Commonwealth Financial in a report released on Friday, September 2nd. DA Davidson analyst M. Navas now anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $1.65 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.62. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for First Commonwealth Financial’s current full-year earnings is $1.40 per share.

Get First Commonwealth Financial alerts:

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.33. First Commonwealth Financial had a return on equity of 11.74% and a net margin of 32.04%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 EPS.

First Commonwealth Financial Trading Down 1.4 %

Several other analysts have also commented on FCF. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of First Commonwealth Financial from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Stephens lowered shares of First Commonwealth Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $15.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of First Commonwealth Financial from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, First Commonwealth Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.88.

Shares of First Commonwealth Financial stock opened at $13.19 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.85 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.45. First Commonwealth Financial has a 1-year low of $12.36 and a 1-year high of $17.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

First Commonwealth Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 5th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 4th. First Commonwealth Financial’s payout ratio is 35.56%.

Institutional Trading of First Commonwealth Financial

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCF. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Commonwealth Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new stake in First Commonwealth Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel purchased a new stake in First Commonwealth Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $76,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in First Commonwealth Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Finally, KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial during the second quarter worth $92,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.36% of the company’s stock.

About First Commonwealth Financial

(Get Rating)

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides various consumer and commercial banking services in the United States. Its consumer services include personal checking accounts, interest-earning checking accounts, savings and health savings accounts, insured money market accounts, debit cards, investment certificates, fixed and variable rate certificates of deposit, mortgage loans, secured and unsecured installment loans, construction and real estate loans, safe deposit facilities, credit cards, credit lines with overdraft checking protection, IRA accounts, and automated teller machine (atm) services, as well as internet, mobile, and telephone banking services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for First Commonwealth Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Commonwealth Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.