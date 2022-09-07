FY2023 EPS Estimates for Carrier Global Co. Boosted by Analyst (NYSE:CARR)

Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARRGet Rating) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp raised their FY2023 earnings estimates for Carrier Global in a research report issued on Monday, September 5th. KeyCorp analyst J. Hammond now expects that the company will earn $2.55 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.48. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Carrier Global’s current full-year earnings is $2.33 per share.

CARR has been the topic of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $55.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $49.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $41.00 target price on shares of Carrier Global in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Carrier Global has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.07.

Shares of CARR stock opened at $40.30 on Wednesday. Carrier Global has a 12-month low of $34.12 and a 12-month high of $57.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $39.16 and its 200 day moving average is $40.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.34.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARRGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.07. Carrier Global had a net margin of 13.50% and a return on equity of 29.10%. The firm had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.15 billion.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Intelligent Financial Strategies bought a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Carrier Global by 121.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. Finally, Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. 85.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 23rd were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 22nd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Carrier Global’s payout ratio is 19.11%.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

