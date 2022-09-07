FY2023 EPS Estimates for ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. Lifted by Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:CHPT)

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for ChargePoint in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 31st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Kelley now expects that the company will earn ($0.94) per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($0.96). The consensus estimate for ChargePoint’s current full-year earnings is ($0.98) per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for ChargePoint’s Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.19) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.64) EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on CHPT. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on ChargePoint from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on ChargePoint from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. B. Riley started coverage on ChargePoint in a research note on Friday, June 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Bank of America lifted their price objective on ChargePoint from $14.00 to $15.50 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on ChargePoint from $18.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.07.

Shares of NYSE CHPT opened at $14.75 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.65. The company has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.90 and a beta of 1.82. ChargePoint has a fifty-two week low of $8.50 and a fifty-two week high of $28.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a current ratio of 3.35.

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 30th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.02. ChargePoint had a negative return on equity of 57.71% and a negative net margin of 92.93%. The business had revenue of $108.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.24) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 93.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi raised its position in ChargePoint by 65.6% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 111,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,265,000 after purchasing an additional 44,159 shares during the period. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ChargePoint during the second quarter worth $942,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of ChargePoint by 86.4% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 11,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 5,225 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of ChargePoint by 9.9% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 202,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,775,000 after acquiring an additional 18,228 shares during the period. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ChargePoint during the second quarter worth $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.88% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider William J. Loewenthal sold 4,026 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.92, for a total value of $52,015.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 443,512 shares in the company, valued at $5,730,175.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other ChargePoint news, CMO Colleen Jansen sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $266,000.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 589,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,202,343. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider William J. Loewenthal sold 4,026 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.92, for a total value of $52,015.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 443,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,730,175.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,118,476 shares of company stock worth $28,874,024. Insiders own 23.64% of the company’s stock.

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

