FY2023 EPS Estimates for Genesco Inc. Decreased by Seaport Res Ptn (NYSE:GCO)

Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn cut their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Genesco in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, September 1st. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Kummetz now expects that the company will earn $6.62 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $7.00. Seaport Res Ptn currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Genesco’s current full-year earnings is $6.61 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Genesco’s Q4 2023 earnings at $4.17 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $7.48 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $8.21 EPS.

Get Genesco alerts:

Genesco (NYSE:GCO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $535.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $539.89 million. Genesco had a return on equity of 16.52% and a net margin of 4.51%. Genesco’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share.

Genesco Trading Up 3.0 %

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered Genesco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. TheStreet lowered Genesco from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 26th.

NYSE GCO opened at $44.28 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $607.92 million, a P/E ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 1.82. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.90. Genesco has a 12 month low of $42.71 and a 12 month high of $73.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GCO. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new position in Genesco in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Genesco in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Genesco in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. KBC Group NV bought a new position in Genesco in the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in Genesco in the 1st quarter valued at $63,000. Institutional investors own 94.04% of the company’s stock.

About Genesco

(Get Rating)

Genesco Inc operates as a retailer and wholesaler of footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company operates through four segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands. The Journeys Group segment offers footwear and accessories through the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, and Little Burgundy retail chains, as well as through e-commerce and catalogs for young men, women, and children.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Genesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.