FY2023 EPS Estimates for Pernod Ricard SA Lifted by Analyst (OTC:PRNDY)

Pernod Ricard SA (OTC:PRNDY – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Pernod Ricard in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, September 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst E. Mundy now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.90 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.84. The consensus estimate for Pernod Ricard’s current full-year earnings is $1.89 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Pernod Ricard’s FY2024 earnings at $2.08 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.29 EPS.
Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein raised Pernod Ricard to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th.
The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 4th were given a dividend of $0.2464 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 1st.
Pernod Ricard SA produces and sells wines and spirits worldwide. It offers its products under various brands. The company was founded in 1805 and is headquartered in Paris, France.
