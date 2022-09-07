FY2023 EPS Estimates for Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) Lowered by KeyCorp

Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp decreased their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Repligen in a research note issued to investors on Monday, September 5th. KeyCorp analyst P. Knight now anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of $3.45 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $3.50. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $260.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Repligen’s current full-year earnings is $3.18 per share.

Several other research firms also recently commented on RGEN. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Repligen from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Repligen from $220.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Repligen in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $213.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Repligen has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $276.00.

Repligen Trading Up 1.2 %

RGEN opened at $212.77 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $204.92 and a 200 day moving average of $179.82. The company has a market cap of $11.81 billion, a PE ratio of 76.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.46 and a beta of 1.05. Repligen has a 12 month low of $137.21 and a 12 month high of $327.32.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.19. Repligen had a net margin of 20.47% and a return on equity of 11.18%. The company had revenue of $207.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. Repligen’s quarterly revenue was up 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Repligen

In other Repligen news, CEO Anthony Hunt sold 24,802 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $4,960,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 194,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,933,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Jon Snodgres sold 2,000 shares of Repligen stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $440,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,181,140. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anthony Hunt sold 24,802 shares of Repligen stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $4,960,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 194,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,933,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,697 shares of company stock valued at $9,621,550 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Repligen

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RGEN. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in Repligen in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Harding Loevner LP raised its position in Repligen by 121.3% in the 1st quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 177 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in Repligen in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Cambridge Trust Co. purchased a new position in Repligen in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Tobam raised its position in Repligen by 47.7% in the 1st quarter. Tobam now owns 260 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. 90.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Repligen

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

