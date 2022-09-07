FY2024 Earnings Forecast for Costco Wholesale Co. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:COST)

Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Costco Wholesale in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, August 31st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Tarlowe now forecasts that the retailer will post earnings per share of $17.07 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $17.11. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $580.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Costco Wholesale’s current full-year earnings is $13.09 per share.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and set a $580.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Monday, May 30th. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $575.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $535.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com raised Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $615.00 to $590.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $575.28.

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock opened at $518.90 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $229.85 billion, a PE ratio of 40.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $521.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $519.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Costco Wholesale has a 12 month low of $406.51 and a 12 month high of $612.27.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th were paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.07%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.35%.

In other news, VP James P. Murphy sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $464.00, for a total value of $1,160,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 37,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,506,720. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP James P. Murphy sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $464.00, for a total value of $1,160,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 37,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,506,720. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $521.68, for a total value of $156,504.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,197 shares in the company, valued at $2,711,170.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,300 shares of company stock worth $2,609,904. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fortune 45 LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Fortune 45 LLC now owns 696 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 6,081 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,502,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,728 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,450,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 117.4% during the 1st quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,332 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,367,000 after buying an additional 3,419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balentine LLC lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 70.3% during the 1st quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 4,541 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,615,000 after buying an additional 1,874 shares in the last quarter. 66.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

