FYDcoin (FYD) Price Down 5.4% This Week

FYDcoin (FYD) traded up 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 7th. FYDcoin has a market cap of $597,174.40 and $4,992.00 worth of FYDcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, FYDcoin has traded 5.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One FYDcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Compound (COMP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $47.04 or 0.00246229 BTC.
- EUNO (EUNO) traded 26.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- 1X2 COIN (1X2) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0904 or 0.00000473 BTC.
- Axe (AXE) traded down 40.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000078 BTC.
- SteepCoin (STEEP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Netrum (NTR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000083 BTC.
- ImageCoin (IMG) traded 25.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000006 BTC.
- PAXEX (PAXEX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- AceD (ACED) traded 29.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
About FYDcoin
FYDcoin is a coin. It was first traded on March 25th, 2019. FYDcoin’s total supply is 625,571,393 coins. FYDcoin’s official message board is medium.com/@fydcoin. FYDcoin’s official website is www.fydcoin.com. FYDcoin’s official Twitter account is @Fydcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling FYDcoin
