Galatasaray Fan Token (GAL) Price Reaches $2.57 on Top Exchanges

Galatasaray Fan Token (GAL) traded up 4.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 7th. Galatasaray Fan Token has a market cap of $9.01 million and approximately $6.35 million worth of Galatasaray Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Galatasaray Fan Token has traded 1% higher against the dollar. One Galatasaray Fan Token coin can now be bought for about $2.57 or 0.00013246 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Galatasaray Fan Token Profile

Galatasaray Fan Token’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,507,572 coins. Galatasaray Fan Token’s official Twitter account is @GalatasaraySK and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Galatasaray Fan Token is www.socios.com/galatasaray. The official message board for Galatasaray Fan Token is medium.com/socios.

Galatasaray Fan Token Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Socios.com is an app for football fans, where users acquire voting rights to influence the clubs they support. Galatasaray Fan Token (GAL) refers to the club Galatasaray. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Galatasaray Fan Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Galatasaray Fan Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Galatasaray Fan Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

