Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLMD) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLMD – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on GLMD shares. Maxim Group downgraded shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Raymond James lowered shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 8.2 %

GLMD stock opened at $0.41 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.93. Galmed Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.38 and a 52-week high of $3.25. The company has a current ratio of 8.48, a quick ratio of 8.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Institutional Trading of Galmed Pharmaceuticals

Galmed Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:GLMD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.08. As a group, research analysts forecast that Galmed Pharmaceuticals will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 158.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 63,310 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 38,856 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Galmed Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Western Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 372.3% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 50,748 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 40,003 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.04% of the company’s stock.

About Galmed Pharmaceuticals

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of liver diseases. It develops Aramchol, an oral therapy, which is in Phase III study for the treatment of non-alcoholic steato-hepatitis (NASH) in patients with overweight or obesity and who are pre-diabetic or type-II-diabetes mellitus.

