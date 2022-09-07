Galp Energia, SGPS, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GLPEY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Galp Energia, SGPS, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GLPEY – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.63.

A number of research firms have recently commented on GLPEY. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Galp Energia, SGPS from €17.00 ($17.35) to €16.00 ($16.33) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Galp Energia, SGPS from €12.20 ($12.45) to €11.50 ($11.73) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th.

GLPEY stock opened at $5.36 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Galp Energia, SGPS has a twelve month low of $4.55 and a twelve month high of $6.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -535.50 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.77.

Galp Energia, SGPS, SA operates as an integrated energy operator in Portugal and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Upstream, Industrial & Energy Management, Commercial, and Renewables and New Business. The Upstream segment engages in the exploration, development, and production of hydrocarbons primarily in Brazil, Mozambique, and Angola.

