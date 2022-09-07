GameCredits (GAME) Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.64 Million

GameCredits (GAME) traded down 2.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 7th. In the last seven days, GameCredits has traded 6.4% lower against the dollar. One GameCredits coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0146 or 0.00000077 BTC on exchanges. GameCredits has a market cap of $2.64 million and approximately $15,845.00 worth of GameCredits was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000318 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.20 or 0.00027450 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.48 or 0.00293114 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001243 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 35.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006190 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000935 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000760 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0751 or 0.00000397 BTC.

About GameCredits

GameCredits (CRYPTO:GAME) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 18th, 2014. GameCredits’ total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 180,787,394 coins. The official message board for GameCredits is medium.com/gamecredits. GameCredits’ official Twitter account is @Game_Credits and its Facebook page is accessible here. GameCredits’ official website is gamecredits.org. The Reddit community for GameCredits is /r/GameCreditsCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

GameCredits Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “GameCredits (GAME) is the in-game currency for the gaming industry. Using GAME, in-game items can easily be purchased. With the power of blockchain technology, you can now have full ownership over all of your in-game items allowing you to sell them in a secondary market to other gamers or collectors. Furthermore, GameCredits brings a new level of innovation to the gaming experience by allowing gamers to stake their GAME on their favorite games. Gamers will then be rewarded with GAME Rewards from the games they stake their GAME on, making it much more than just an in-game currency. In addition, game developers will share in new revenue streams from trade transactions. Stake GAME, Earn NFTs.Use GAME to BUY, SELL and CREATE your In-Game Items.June 24, 2020 00:27 – GameCredits (GAME) will be swapping their native blockchain asset to an ERC20-based token on the Ethereum network. Further information: https://medium.com/@gamecredits/game-credits-update-may-2020-16a740f7d489 “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GameCredits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GameCredits should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GameCredits using one of the exchanges listed above.

