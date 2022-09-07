Gamestarter Trading Down 1.5% This Week (GAME)

Gamestarter (GAME) traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 7th. One Gamestarter coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0804 or 0.00000418 BTC on exchanges. Gamestarter has a total market cap of $4.04 million and approximately $49,955.00 worth of Gamestarter was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Gamestarter has traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005194 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.75 or 0.00050727 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000023 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0399 or 0.00000207 BTC.

CalltoCombat (CTC) traded up 35.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003349 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 17.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0587 or 0.00000305 BTC.

Witnet (WIT) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded 21.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Gamestarter Profile

Gamestarter (GAME) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on February 18th, 2014. Gamestarter’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Gamestarter

According to CryptoCompare, “GameCredits (GAME) is the in-game currency for the gaming industry. Using GAME, in-game items can easily be purchased. With the power of blockchain technology, you can now have full ownership over all of your in-game items allowing you to sell them in a secondary market to other gamers or collectors. GameCredits brings innovation to the gaming experience by allowing gamers to stake their GAME on their favorite games. Gamers will then be rewarded with GAME Rewards from the games they stake their GAME on, making it more than just an in-game currency. Game developers will share in new revenue streams from trade transactions. It is a platform for game developers to deliver blockchain in-game items within their games, with only a simple API call. The GAME Credits RESTful API Suite allows the creation of NFT’s, Secure Asset Exchange, Rewards Delivery, a Tournament Gaming System etc. Stake GAME, Earn NFTs. Use GAME to BUY, SELL and CREATE your In-Game Items.June 24, 2020 00:27 – GameCredits (GAME) will be swapped its native blockchain asset to an ERC20-based token on the Ethereum network. Further information: https://medium.com/@gamecredits/game-credits-update-may-2020-16a740f7d489 Telegram | Discord | LinkedIn | Facebook | Instagram | BitcoinTalk “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gamestarter directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gamestarter should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gamestarter using one of the exchanges listed above.

