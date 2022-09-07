Gamestarter Trading Down 1.5% This Week (GAME)

Gamestarter (GAME) traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 7th. One Gamestarter coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0804 or 0.00000418 BTC on exchanges. Gamestarter has a total market cap of $4.04 million and approximately $49,955.00 worth of Gamestarter was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Gamestarter has traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005194 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.75 or 0.00050727 BTC.
- Carry (CRE) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000023 BTC.
- SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0399 or 0.00000207 BTC.
- CalltoCombat (CTC) traded up 35.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003349 BTC.
- The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 17.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0587 or 0.00000305 BTC.
- Witnet (WIT) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000027 BTC.
- Origin Sport (ORS) traded 21.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000039 BTC.
- Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000018 BTC.
- Project Pai (PAI) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.
Gamestarter Profile
Gamestarter (GAME) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on February 18th, 2014. Gamestarter’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Gamestarter
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gamestarter directly using US dollars.
