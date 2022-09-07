Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) Shares Sold by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,347 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 235 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Gartner were worth $5,160,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Gartner in the 4th quarter valued at $249,613,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Gartner by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,273,247 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,097,273,000 after purchasing an additional 615,832 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Gartner by 78.1% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 795,910 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $266,089,000 after purchasing an additional 349,099 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Gartner by 28.1% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,223,433 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $409,018,000 after purchasing an additional 268,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Gartner by 94.1% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 300,312 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $100,400,000 after purchasing an additional 145,573 shares during the period. 92.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Gartner from $305.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Gartner from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Gartner from $334.00 to $365.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Gartner from $315.00 to $265.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Gartner from $265.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gartner presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $321.67.

Shares of IT opened at $290.42 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.79, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. Gartner, Inc. has a 1 year low of $221.39 and a 1 year high of $368.99. The company’s fifty day moving average is $270.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $273.62.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.70. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Gartner had a net margin of 14.42% and a return on equity of 497.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.24 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Gartner, Inc. will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Craig Safian sold 5,577 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.28, for a total transaction of $1,691,392.56. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 61,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,799,114.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Craig Safian sold 5,577 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.28, for a total value of $1,691,392.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 61,986 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,799,114.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eugene A. Hall sold 10,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.26, for a total transaction of $3,067,660.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,167,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,413,484.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,995 shares of company stock worth $6,806,053. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

