Gather Price Hits $0.0092 on Major Exchanges (GTH)

Gather (GTH) traded 5.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 7th. Gather has a total market capitalization of $928,218.85 and approximately $219,043.00 worth of Gather was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Gather coin can now be purchased for about $0.0092 or 0.00000049 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Gather has traded 17.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Gather alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005281 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18,940.22 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00004340 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005402 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005279 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002700 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.56 or 0.00134933 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.82 or 0.00035984 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00023232 BTC.

Gather Coin Profile

GTH is a coin. Its launch date was December 22nd, 2018. Gather’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 100,724,607 coins. Gather’s official Twitter account is @Gath3r_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Gather is https://reddit.com/r/GatherNetwork. The official website for Gather is www.gather.network. The official message board for Gather is medium.com/@GatherNetwork.

Gather Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Gath3r is a platform designed to monetize websites that can be an addition to or replace monetizing a site with display advertising. It enables websites to earn from users who simply browse a site with our code embedded in it to mine cryptocurrencies with their unused computing power, called a CPU or GPU, which stands for computer processing unit and graphics processing unit. The GTH (ERC-20) is used to support the network with payments to website owners who elect to mine Gath3r, as well as allow users to stake the platform token. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gather directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gather should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gather using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Gather Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Gather and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.