GazeTV 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $3.11 Million (GAZE)

GazeTV (GAZE) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 7th. One GazeTV coin can currently be purchased for $0.0087 or 0.00000045 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, GazeTV has traded up 7.6% against the dollar. GazeTV has a market capitalization of $4.50 million and approximately $3.11 million worth of GazeTV was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005204 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 203.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $171.07 or 0.00890258 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001735 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002470 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.49 or 0.00861206 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00016332 BTC.
GazeTV Profile
GazeTV’s official Twitter account is @GazeTVF.
GazeTV Coin Trading
