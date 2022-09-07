GCN Coin One Day Trading Volume Tops $1.00 (GCN)

GCN Coin (GCN) traded down 24.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 7th. GCN Coin has a total market capitalization of $29,998.18 and approximately $1.00 worth of GCN Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GCN Coin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, GCN Coin has traded 15.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000318 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.13 or 0.00026947 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $56.24 or 0.00295691 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001244 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 35.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006190 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000942 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000773 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000016 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 37.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002523 BTC.

GCN Coin Profile

GCN Coin (CRYPTO:GCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. GCN Coin’s total supply is 172,076,810,000 coins. GCN Coin’s official Twitter account is @GCNcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. GCN Coin’s official message board is gcn-coin.proboards.com. GCN Coin’s official website is gcn.zone. The Reddit community for GCN Coin is https://reddit.com/r/GCNCoin.

GCN Coin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “gCn Coin is a Scrypt PoW cryptocurrency with a 200 billion supply. “

